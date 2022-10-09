Yellow Pages (TSE:Y) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $12.68

Yellow Pages Limited (TSE:Y – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$12.68 and traded as high as C$12.93. Yellow Pages shares last traded at C$12.93, with a volume of 300 shares.
The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.97. The firm has a market capitalization of C$344.03 million and a PE ratio of 4.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$12.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$13.22.
Yellow Pages (TSE:Y – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$69.58 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Yellow Pages Limited will post 2.9300002 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Yellow Pages Limited operates as a digital media and marketing solutions company in Canada. The company provides digital and traditional marketing solutions, including online and mobile priority placement on Yellow Pages digital media properties, content syndication, search engine solutions, website fulfillment, social media campaign management, digital display advertising, video production, e-commerce, and print advertising to small and medium-sized enterprises.
