Worldwide Healthcare Trust (LON:WWH) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $3,353.95

Worldwide Healthcare Trust PLC (LON:WWH – Get Rating) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 3,353.95 ($40.53) and traded as high as GBX 3,365 ($40.66). Worldwide Healthcare Trust shares last traded at GBX 3,305 ($39.93), with a volume of 106,465 shares traded.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 3,353.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 3,228.38. The company has a market capitalization of £2.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.01.

Worldwide Healthcare Trust PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Frostrow Capital LLP. The fund is managed by OrbiMed Capital LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the healthcare sector, with an emphasis on pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies.

