PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $18.05

Shares of PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (TSE:PSK – Get Rating) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$18.05 and traded as high as C$20.03. PrairieSky Royalty shares last traded at C$19.78, with a volume of 221,602 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PSK. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on PrairieSky Royalty from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Raymond James upped their price target on PrairieSky Royalty from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. CIBC upped their price target on PrairieSky Royalty from C$24.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. National Bankshares lowered their price target on PrairieSky Royalty from C$26.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on PrairieSky Royalty from C$23.75 to C$24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$21.91.

PrairieSky Royalty Trading Down 0.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.37, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.16. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$18.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$17.86. The stock has a market cap of C$4.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.49.

PrairieSky Royalty Announces Dividend

PrairieSky Royalty ( TSE:PSK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The company reported C$0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.38 by C$0.08. The firm had revenue of C$198.10 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. will post 1.2600001 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 28th. PrairieSky Royalty’s payout ratio is presently 39.25%.

Insider Activity at PrairieSky Royalty

In other PrairieSky Royalty news, Senior Officer Andrew Phillips purchased 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$18.09 per share, for a total transaction of C$126,648.20. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 662,204 shares in the company, valued at C$11,980,992.09.

PrairieSky Royalty Company Profile

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. holds crude oil and natural gas royalty interests in Alberta, Saskatchewan, British Columbia, and Manitoba of Canada. It holds an interest in approximately 9.8 million acres with petroleum and/or natural gas rights; 8.5 million acres of gross overriding royalty interests; approximately 0.3 million acres of the GRT interests; and other acreage.

