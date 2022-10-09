Card Factory (LON:CARD) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $45.94

Card Factory plc (LON:CARD – Get Rating) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 45.94 ($0.56) and traded as high as GBX 46.71 ($0.56). Card Factory shares last traded at GBX 43.60 ($0.53), with a volume of 418,449 shares changing hands.

Card Factory Stock Down 3.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.91, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of £149.30 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 622.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 45.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 51.15.

Card Factory

Insider Buying and Selling at Card Factory

In other Card Factory news, insider Kristian Lee sold 6,704 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 52 ($0.63), for a total value of £3,486.08 ($4,212.28).

About Card Factory

Card Factory plc operates as a specialist retailer of greeting cards in the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments, Card Factory and Getting Personal. The company designs, sources, prints, warehouses, produces, distributes, and sells greeting cards, dressings, balloons, and gifts. It also provides cards for various occasions; and online personalized cards and gifts.



