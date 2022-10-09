Savaria (TSE:SIS) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $14.09

Savaria Co. (TSE:SIS – Get Rating) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$14.09 and traded as high as C$14.10. Savaria shares last traded at C$14.01, with a volume of 24,373 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SIS shares. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Savaria from C$16.50 to C$17.50 in a report on Friday, August 12th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Savaria from C$19.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$22.33.

Get Savaria alerts:

Savaria Trading Down 0.6 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.94. The firm has a market cap of C$901.94 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$14.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$14.43.

Savaria Increases Dividend

Savaria ( TSE:SIS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.16 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$192.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$195.13 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Savaria Co. will post 0.8493933 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 29th were issued a dividend of $0.043 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 28th. This is a positive change from Savaria’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. Savaria’s payout ratio is currently 165.67%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Savaria news, Director Jean-Louis Chapdelaine sold 10,000 shares of Savaria stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$15.04, for a total transaction of C$150,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 115,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,729,887.50.

Savaria Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Savaria Corporation provides accessibility solutions for the elderly and physically challenged people in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Accessibility, Patient Care, and Adapted Vehicles. The Accessibility segment designs, manufactures, distributes, and installs accessibility products, such as stairlifts for straight and curved stairs, vertical and inclined wheelchair platform lifts for commercial and residential applications, and accessibility and home elevators.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Savaria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Savaria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.