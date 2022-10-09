Salient Midstream & MLP Fund (NYSE:SMM) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $8.86

Salient Midstream & MLP Fund (NYSE:SMM – Get Rating) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.86 and traded as high as $8.97. Salient Midstream & MLP Fund shares last traded at $8.95, with a volume of 2,139 shares.

Salient Midstream & MLP Fund Stock Up 0.6 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.87 and a 200 day moving average of $8.33.

Get Salient Midstream & MLP Fund alerts:

Salient Midstream & MLP Fund Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.104 per share. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.65%. This is a boost from Salient Midstream & MLP Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 17th.

Insider Transactions at Salient Midstream & MLP Fund

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Salient Midstream & MLP Fund

In other news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 15,687 shares of Salient Midstream & MLP Fund stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.85 per share, with a total value of $138,829.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,231,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,450,934.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Saba Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Salient Midstream & MLP Fund by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,722,254 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $30,671,000 after acquiring an additional 985,125 shares in the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. increased its stake in Salient Midstream & MLP Fund by 57.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 1,007,673 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,628,000 after buying an additional 366,426 shares during the last quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Salient Midstream & MLP Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $3,618,000. CSS LLC IL increased its stake in Salient Midstream & MLP Fund by 378.6% in the 2nd quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 253,632 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,920,000 after buying an additional 200,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zazove Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Salient Midstream & MLP Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $1,291,000.

About Salient Midstream & MLP Fund

(Get Rating)

Salient Midstream & MLP Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Salient Capital Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector, including transporting, storing, gathering, processing, distributing, marketing and/or delivering natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil or refined products or coal.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Salient Midstream & MLP Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salient Midstream & MLP Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.