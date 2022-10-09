Salient Midstream & MLP Fund (NYSE:SMM) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $8.86

Salient Midstream & MLP Fund (NYSE:SMM – Get Rating) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.86 and traded as high as $8.97. Salient Midstream & MLP Fund shares last traded at $8.95, with a volume of 2,139 shares traded.

Salient Midstream & MLP Fund Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.87 and a 200 day moving average of $8.33.

Salient Midstream & MLP Fund Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $0.104 per share. This is a boost from Salient Midstream & MLP Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.65%.

In other news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 15,687 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.85 per share, with a total value of $138,829.95. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 4,231,744 shares in the company, valued at $37,450,934.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SMM. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Salient Midstream & MLP Fund in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Salient Midstream & MLP Fund in the second quarter valued at $122,000. Hightower 6M Holding LLC bought a new position in shares of Salient Midstream & MLP Fund in the first quarter valued at $196,000. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. bought a new position in shares of Salient Midstream & MLP Fund in the second quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Salient Midstream & MLP Fund in the first quarter valued at $218,000.

Salient Midstream & MLP Fund Company Profile

Salient Midstream & MLP Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Salient Capital Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector, including transporting, storing, gathering, processing, distributing, marketing and/or delivering natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil or refined products or coal.

