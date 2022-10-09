Sims (OTCMKTS:SMSMY) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $11.76

Shares of Sims Limited (OTCMKTS:SMSMY – Get Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $11.76 and traded as low as $8.22. Sims shares last traded at $8.22, with a volume of 1,129 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Citigroup upgraded shares of Sims from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th.

Get Sims alerts:

Sims Stock Down 3.5 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.73.

Sims Increases Dividend

About Sims

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be issued a $0.1551 dividend. This is a positive change from Sims’s previous dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 4.92%.

(Get Rating)

Sims Limited engages in buying, processing, and selling ferrous and non-ferrous recycled metals in Australia, Bangladesh, China, Turkey, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: North America Metals, Investment in SA Recycling, Australia/New Zealand Metals, UK Metals, Global Trading, and Sims Lifecycle Services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sims Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sims and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.