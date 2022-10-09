Synairgen (LON:SNG) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $25.06

Synairgen plc (LON:SNG – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 25.06 ($0.30) and traded as low as GBX 18.11 ($0.22). Synairgen shares last traded at GBX 19 ($0.23), with a volume of 633,305 shares traded.

Synairgen Stock Up 2.9 %

The company has a quick ratio of 6.35, a current ratio of 6.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of £38.26 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 22.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 25.07.

About Synairgen

Synairgen plc discovers and develops drugs for respiratory diseases. It develops SNG001, an inhaled interferon beta for the treatment of COVID-19; inhaled interferon beta (IFN-ß), which is in Phase-II clinical trials for the treatment of asthma caused by the common cold and flu; IFN-ß that is in Phase-II clinical trials for the treatment or prevention of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease; and LOXL2 inhibitor for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF) disease.

