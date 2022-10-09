Gear Energy (TSE:GXE) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.37

Gear Energy Ltd. (TSE:GXE – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$1.37 and traded as low as C$1.28. Gear Energy shares last traded at C$1.34, with a volume of 1,733,409 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on GXE. Stifel Firstegy raised Gear Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Gear Energy from C$1.75 to C$1.55 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd.

Gear Energy Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of C$345.95 million and a P/E ratio of 3.12.

Gear Energy Announces Dividend

Gear Energy ( TSE:GXE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$57.64 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Gear Energy Ltd. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 14th. Gear Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.33%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director William Henry English sold 36,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.32, for a total value of C$48,708.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$70,400.88. In other news, Director William Henry English sold 36,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.32, for a total value of C$48,708.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$70,400.88. Also, Senior Officer Bryan Dozzi sold 38,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.30, for a total value of C$50,050.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 130,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$169,585. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 109,968 shares of company stock valued at $141,279 and sold 290,400 shares valued at $343,297.

About Gear Energy

Gear Energy Ltd., an exploration and production company, acquires, develops, and holds interests in petroleum and natural gas properties and assets in Canada. Its properties include the Celtic/Paradise Hill property located approximately 40 kilometers northeast of Lloydminster Alberta; the Wildmere field situated approximately 200 kilometers southeast of Edmonton, Alberta; the Wilson Creek property located in Central Alberta; and the Tableland property situated southwest of Estevan in Southeast Saskatchewan.

