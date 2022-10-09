Watsco (NYSE:WSO.B) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $272.36

Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO.B – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $272.36 and traded as low as $271.73. Watsco shares last traded at $271.73, with a volume of 938 shares changing hands.

Watsco Price Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $276.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $272.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 2.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.73.

Get Watsco alerts:

Watsco (NYSE:WSO.B – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $4.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter. Watsco had a net margin of 7.56% and a return on equity of 25.27%.

About Watsco

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners; gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Watsco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watsco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.