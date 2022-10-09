GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.75

Shares of GlycoMimetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLYC – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.75 and traded as low as $0.62. GlycoMimetics shares last traded at $0.64, with a volume of 37,625 shares.
Several brokerages have commented on GLYC. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of GlycoMimetics in a research note on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of GlycoMimetics from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th.
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.75.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLYC. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in GlycoMimetics by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 566,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 95,800 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in GlycoMimetics by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,990,087 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,267,000 after purchasing an additional 39,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in GlycoMimetics by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 434,655 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 30,466 shares during the last quarter. 50.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
GlycoMimetics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel glycomimetic drugs to address unmet medical needs resulting from diseases in the United States. It is developing uproleselan, an E-selectin inhibitor, which is used in combination with chemotherapy to treat acute myeloid leukemia (AML), as well as in phase 3 trial to treat relapsed/refractory AML.
