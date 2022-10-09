GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.75

Shares of GlycoMimetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLYC – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.75 and traded as low as $0.62. GlycoMimetics shares last traded at $0.64, with a volume of 37,625 shares.

Several brokerages have commented on GLYC. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of GlycoMimetics in a research note on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of GlycoMimetics from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th.

GlycoMimetics Trading Up 1.4 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.75.

GlycoMimetics ( NASDAQ:GLYC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $0.08 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that GlycoMimetics, Inc. will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLYC. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in GlycoMimetics by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 566,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 95,800 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in GlycoMimetics by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,990,087 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,267,000 after purchasing an additional 39,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in GlycoMimetics by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 434,655 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 30,466 shares during the last quarter. 50.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GlycoMimetics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel glycomimetic drugs to address unmet medical needs resulting from diseases in the United States. It is developing uproleselan, an E-selectin inhibitor, which is used in combination with chemotherapy to treat acute myeloid leukemia (AML), as well as in phase 3 trial to treat relapsed/refractory AML.

