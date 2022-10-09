GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.75

GlycoMimetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLYC – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.75 and traded as low as $0.62. GlycoMimetics shares last traded at $0.64, with a volume of 37,625 shares trading hands.

GLYC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of GlycoMimetics in a report on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of GlycoMimetics from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th.

GlycoMimetics Stock Up 1.4%

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.75.

GlycoMimetics ( NASDAQ:GLYC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $0.08 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that GlycoMimetics, Inc. will post -1.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GLYC. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of GlycoMimetics by 2.0% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,990,087 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,267,000 after acquiring an additional 39,001 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of GlycoMimetics by 20.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 566,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 95,800 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in GlycoMimetics by 7.5% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 434,655 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 30,466 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.65% of the company’s stock.

GlycoMimetics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel glycomimetic drugs to address unmet medical needs resulting from diseases in the United States. It is developing uproleselan, an E-selectin inhibitor, which is used in combination with chemotherapy to treat acute myeloid leukemia (AML), as well as in phase 3 trial to treat relapsed/refractory AML.

