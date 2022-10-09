Anglo-Eastern Plantations (LON:AEP) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $847.25

Shares of Anglo-Eastern Plantations Plc (LON:AEP – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 847.25 ($10.24) and traded as low as GBX 792 ($9.57). Anglo-Eastern Plantations shares last traded at GBX 792 ($9.57), with a volume of 1,164 shares.

Anglo-Eastern Plantations Trading Up 2.1 %

The company has a market cap of £313.92 million and a P/E ratio of 308.17. The company has a quick ratio of 5.67, a current ratio of 6.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 863.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 848.26.

Anglo-Eastern Plantations Company Profile

Anglo-Eastern Plantations Plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and develops agriculture plantations in Indonesia and Malaysia. It primarily produces crude palm oil, palm kernels, shell nuts, fresh fruit bunches, biomass, and biogas products, as well as rubber slabs. The company also operates four biogas plants that generates and supplies surplus electricity to the national grid.

