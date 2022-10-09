Morguard (TSE:MRC) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $117.90

Morguard Co. (TSE:MRC – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$117.90 and traded as low as C$108.03. Morguard shares last traded at C$108.03, with a volume of 848 shares.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MRC shares. CIBC decreased their price objective on Morguard from C$165.00 to C$150.00 in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Morguard from C$165.00 to C$175.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th.

The stock has a market cap of C$1.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.82. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$112.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$117.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.70.

Morguard ( TSE:MRC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported C$20.96 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$282.77 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Morguard Co. will post 13.3599997 EPS for the current year.

Morguard Corporation, a real estate investment and management corporation, acquires, owns, and develops multi-suite residential, commercial, and hotel properties in Canada and the United States. As of February 25, 2022, the company owned a portfolio of 197 multi-suite residential, retail, office, industrial, and hotel properties, including 17,752 residential suites, approximately 16.8 million square feet of commercial leasable space, and 5,058 hotel rooms.

