First National Bank Alaska (OTCMKTS:FBAK) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $250.28

First National Bank Alaska (OTCMKTS:FBAK – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $250.28 and traded as low as $240.75. First National Bank Alaska shares last traded at $240.79, with a volume of 328 shares trading hands.

First National Bank Alaska Trading Down 0.8 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $763.30 million, a PE ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 0.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $250.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $250.16.

First National Bank Alaska (OTCMKTS:FBAK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $4.54 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $42.23 million during the quarter.

First National Bank Alaska Announces Dividend

About First National Bank Alaska

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a $3.20 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. First National Bank Alaska’s payout ratio is currently 68.74%.

First National Bank Alaska, a commercial bank, provides various banking products and services for business, industry, and individual customers primarily in Alaska. The company offers savings and checking accounts; money market deposits and safe deposit services; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; and personal, home equity, and construction loans, as well as loans for stability and growth.

