Sappi (OTCMKTS:SPPJY) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $3.30

Shares of Sappi Limited (OTCMKTS:SPPJY – Get Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $3.30 and traded as low as $2.48. Sappi shares last traded at $2.48, with a volume of 800 shares.

Sappi Stock Down 3.1 %

The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.84 and its 200 day moving average is $3.30.

Sappi (OTCMKTS:SPPJY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter. Sappi had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 27.74%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sappi Limited will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sappi Company Profile

Sappi Limited provides materials made from woodfiber-based renewable resources in Europe, North America, and South Africa. The company offers dissolving pulp; graphic papers; packaging and specialty papers, including flexible packaging papers, label papers, functional paper packaging products, containerboards, paperboards, silicone base papers, dye sublimation papers, and inkjet papers; and casting and release papers.

