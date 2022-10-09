FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Issues Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.75- for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.80. The company issued revenue guidance of $23.50 billion-$24.00 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $23.78 billion. FedEx also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $3.44-$3.44 EPS.

FedEx Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of FedEx stock opened at $154.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $199.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $211.27. The company has a market cap of $40.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.31. FedEx has a 12-month low of $141.92 and a 12-month high of $266.79.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 22nd. The shipping service provider reported $3.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.14 by ($1.70). The company had revenue of $23.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.78 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 20.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.37 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that FedEx will post 14.53 EPS for the current year.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. FedEx’s payout ratio is currently 33.97%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on FDX shares. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of FedEx from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $288.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of FedEx from $230.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $192.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research report on Thursday. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of FedEx from $320.00 to $240.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of FedEx from $180.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $215.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at FedEx

In other FedEx news, EVP Jill Brannon sold 5,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.00, for a total transaction of $1,331,940.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,922,781. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Jill Brannon sold 5,620 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.00, for a total value of $1,331,940.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,922,781. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 12,310 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.67, for a total transaction of $2,765,687.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 54,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,337,977.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,500 shares of company stock worth $8,361,089. Company insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FedEx

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in FedEx during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in FedEx during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in FedEx by 553.3% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 392 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in FedEx by 77.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 636 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in FedEx by 96.5% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 853 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.62% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

