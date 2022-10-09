Celestica (TSE:CLS) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $13.50

Celestica Inc. (TSE:CLS – Get Rating) (NYSE:CLS) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$13.50 and traded as low as C$12.09. Celestica shares last traded at C$12.36, with a volume of 111,270 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$14.00 price objective on shares of Celestica in a research report on Thursday, August 18th.

Celestica Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$13.25 and its 200 day moving average price is C$13.48. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.52 billion and a PE ratio of 8.70.

Insider Activity at Celestica

Celestica ( TSE:CLS Get Rating ) (NYSE:CLS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The company reported C$0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.53 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.11 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Celestica Inc. will post 2.4859888 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Robert Andrew Mionis sold 50,000 shares of Celestica stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.91, for a total value of C$745,684.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 695,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$10,367,505.14.

Celestica Company Profile

Celestica Inc provides hardware platform and supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments, Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, engineering, supply chain management, new product introduction, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

