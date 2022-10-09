Symphony Environmental Technologies (LON:SYM) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $17.09

Shares of Symphony Environmental Technologies plc (LON:SYM – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 17.09 ($0.21) and traded as low as GBX 14.68 ($0.18). Symphony Environmental Technologies shares last traded at GBX 15.25 ($0.18), with a volume of 210,154 shares trading hands.

Symphony Environmental Technologies Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.14, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 16.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 17.10. The company has a market cap of £28.18 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.06.

Symphony Environmental Technologies Company Profile

Symphony Environmental Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and supplies environmental plastic additives and masterbatches in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, Central and South America, the Middle East, and Asia. The company offers d2w, an oxo-biodegradable plastic; d2p, an antimicrobial technology for a suite of masterbatches, which provides protection to plastic products from bacteria, insects, fungi, algae, odour, fouling, and fire; and d2t, an anti-counterfeiting system.

Featured Articles

