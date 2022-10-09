Tiptree (NASDAQ:TIPT) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $11.39

Tiptree Inc. (NASDAQ:TIPT – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.39 and traded as low as $10.52. Tiptree shares last traded at $10.54, with a volume of 46,936 shares traded.

Tiptree Price Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.38.

Tiptree (NASDAQ:TIPT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $339.84 million for the quarter. Tiptree had a negative net margin of 1.71% and a positive return on equity of 12.89%.

Tiptree Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at Tiptree

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 22nd were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 19th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. Tiptree’s dividend payout ratio is currently -25.81%.

In other Tiptree news, President Randy Maultsby sold 20,000 shares of Tiptree stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.07, for a total value of $221,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 17,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $189,440.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 61,247 shares of company stock worth $679,841. Insiders own 31.06% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tiptree

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TIPT. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Tiptree in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of Tiptree in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Tiptree in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tiptree in the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Tiptree by 252.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 5,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 4,241 shares in the last quarter. 34.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tiptree Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tiptree Inc, through its subsidiaries, underwrites and administers specialty insurance products primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Insurance and Mortgage. It offers niche commercial and personal lines insurance, credit insurance and collateral protection products, and warranty and service contract products and solutions, as well as premium finance services.

Featured Stories

