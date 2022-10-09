Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMAO) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $33.46

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMAO – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $33.46 and traded as low as $26.79. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp shares last traded at $26.83, with a volume of 17,404 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Farmers & Merchants Bancorp to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.44. The company has a market cap of $350.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.32 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Announces Dividend

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FMAO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.01. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 28.66%. The company had revenue of $25.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.95 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 26th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 23rd. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.44%.

Insider Activity

In other Farmers & Merchants Bancorp news, Director Eugene N. Burkholder purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.33 per share, with a total value of $29,330.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $500,633.77. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director David P. Vernon purchased 3,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.72 per share, for a total transaction of $101,536.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 41,920 shares in the company, valued at $1,120,102.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Eugene N. Burkholder purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.33 per share, for a total transaction of $29,330.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 17,069 shares in the company, valued at $500,633.77. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 6,275 shares of company stock valued at $170,311 in the last quarter. Insiders own 8.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FMAO. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 47.6% in the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 21,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $795,000 after purchasing an additional 7,092 shares during the period. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $202,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $918,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $243,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $188,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.15% of the company’s stock.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Company Profile

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Farmers & Merchants State Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals and small businesses in northwest Ohio and northeast Indiana. The company offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; certificates of deposit; and custodial services for individual retirement and health savings accounts.

