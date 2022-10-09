ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $2.35

ARCA biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABIO – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.35 and traded as low as $2.07. ARCA biopharma shares last traded at $2.07, with a volume of 6,152 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on ARCA biopharma in a report on Saturday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Get ARCA biopharma alerts:

ARCA biopharma Stock Down 2.4 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.35.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

ARCA biopharma ( NASDAQ:ABIO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ABIO. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in ARCA biopharma during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in ARCA biopharma during the first quarter worth about $55,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in ARCA biopharma during the second quarter worth about $81,000. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in ARCA biopharma during the second quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in ARCA biopharma by 419.7% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 59,370 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 47,946 shares during the period. 28.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ARCA biopharma Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ARCA biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes genetically targeted therapies for cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidates are Recombinant Nematode Anticoagulant Protein c2 (rNAPc2) (AB201), which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment for COVID-19; and Gencaro (bucindolol hydrochloride), a pharmacogenetically-targeted beta-adrenergic receptor antagonist that has completed Phase IIb trial for the treatment of atrial fibrillation in patients with chronic heart failure.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ARCA biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARCA biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.