Emclaire Financial (NASDAQ:EMCF) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $34.73

Shares of Emclaire Financial Corp (NASDAQ:EMCF – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $34.73 and traded as low as $31.13. Emclaire Financial shares last traded at $32.83, with a volume of 893 shares changing hands.
The stock has a market cap of $89.95 million, a P/E ratio of 8.59 and a beta of 0.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $33.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.77.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. Emclaire Financial’s payout ratio is 32.46%.
Emclaire Financial Corp operates as the bank holding company for The Farmers National Bank of Emlenton that provides retail and commercial financial products and services to individuals and businesses in western Pennsylvania. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, and term certificate accounts; savings and time deposits; non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposit accounts; and money market accounts.
