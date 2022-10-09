Emclaire Financial (NASDAQ:EMCF) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $34.73

Shares of Emclaire Financial Corp (NASDAQ:EMCF – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $34.73 and traded as low as $31.13. Emclaire Financial shares last traded at $32.83, with a volume of 893 shares changing hands.

Emclaire Financial Trading Up 3.6 %

The stock has a market cap of $89.95 million, a P/E ratio of 8.59 and a beta of 0.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $33.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.77.

Emclaire Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. Emclaire Financial’s payout ratio is 32.46%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Emclaire Financial

Emclaire Financial Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EMCF. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. raised its position in Emclaire Financial by 81.0% in the 1st quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 76,054 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,854,000 after buying an additional 34,043 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Emclaire Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $707,000. Finally, CSS LLC IL purchased a new stake in shares of Emclaire Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $527,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.34% of the company’s stock.

Emclaire Financial Corp operates as the bank holding company for The Farmers National Bank of Emlenton that provides retail and commercial financial products and services to individuals and businesses in western Pennsylvania. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, and term certificate accounts; savings and time deposits; non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposit accounts; and money market accounts.

