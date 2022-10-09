Acet (ACT) Price Reaches $0.0091 on Top Exchanges

Acet (ACT) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 9th. During the last seven days, Acet has traded up 12.8% against the US dollar. Acet has a market cap of $146,706.36 and $167,153.00 worth of Acet was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Acet token can now be purchased for $0.0091 or 0.00000047 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00005783 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005062 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00002003 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Achain (ACT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000025 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000022 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kapu (KAPU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DasCoin (DASC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Acet Token Profile

Acet (CRYPTO:ACT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on August 31st, 2021. Acet’s total supply is 241,577,513 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,041,775 tokens. Acet’s official Twitter account is @actdefansfi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Acet is acet.finance.

Acet Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Acet (ACT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Acet has a current supply of 241,577,512.67 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Acet is 0.00907577 USD and is up 23.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $533,479.95 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://acet.finance/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Acet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Acet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Acet using one of the exchanges listed above.

