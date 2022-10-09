Metarun (MRUN) Price Tops $0.0043 on Exchanges

Metarun (MRUN) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 9th. Metarun has a total market cap of $117,760.01 and $45,362.00 worth of Metarun was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Metarun token can currently be bought for about $0.0043 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Metarun has traded 24.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003242 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000616 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010842 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000081 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068847 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10525104 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010250 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Metarun Profile

Metarun’s total supply is 312,658,906 tokens and its circulating supply is 27,585,877 tokens. Metarun’s official Twitter account is @metarungame and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Metarun is www.metarun.game.

Metarun Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Metarun (MRUN) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Metarun has a current supply of 312,658,905.9 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Metarun is 0.00425745 USD and is down -0.58 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $36,656.04 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metarun.game/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metarun directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metarun should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Metarun using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

