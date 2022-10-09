Plant Exodus Trading 0.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days (PEXO)

Plant Exodus (PEXO) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 9th. Plant Exodus has a market capitalization of $119,380.07 and approximately $12,537.00 worth of Plant Exodus was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Plant Exodus token can currently be purchased for $0.0040 or 0.00000020 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Plant Exodus has traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Plant Exodus Profile

Plant Exodus was first traded on October 19th, 2021. Plant Exodus’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 30,000,000 tokens. Plant Exodus’ official message board is www.youtube.com/c/plantexodus. Plant Exodus’ official website is www.plantexodus.com. Plant Exodus’ official Twitter account is @plantexodus and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Plant Exodus Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Plant Exodus (PEXO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Plant Exodus has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Plant Exodus is 0.00397916 USD and is down -0.54 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $129.67 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.plantexodus.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Plant Exodus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Plant Exodus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Plant Exodus using one of the exchanges listed above.

