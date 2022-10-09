AFKDAO (AFK) Trading Up 2.7% This Week

AFKDAO (AFK) traded 3.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 9th. One AFKDAO token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0096 or 0.00000049 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. AFKDAO has a market cap of $115,778.41 and approximately $30,953.00 worth of AFKDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, AFKDAO has traded up 2.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get AFKDAO alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003242 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000616 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010842 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000081 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068847 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10525104 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010250 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About AFKDAO

AFKDAO’s genesis date was May 23rd, 2022. AFKDAO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,000,000 tokens. AFKDAO’s official Twitter account is @afk_dao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for AFKDAO is afkdao.io. The official message board for AFKDAO is medium.com/@afk_dao.

Buying and Selling AFKDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “AFKDAO (AFK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. AFKDAO has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of AFKDAO is 0.00966904 USD and is up 0.96 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $9,262.20 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://afkdao.io.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AFKDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AFKDAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AFKDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “AFKUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for AFKDAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AFKDAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.