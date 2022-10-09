Genesis Worlds Tops One Day Trading Volume of $66.00 (GENESIS)

Genesis Worlds (GENESIS) traded 3.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 9th. Genesis Worlds has a market cap of $143,967.34 and approximately $66.00 worth of Genesis Worlds was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Genesis Worlds has traded 5.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Genesis Worlds token can currently be purchased for about $0.0014 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003242 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000616 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010842 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000081 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068847 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10525104 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010250 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Genesis Worlds Profile

Genesis Worlds’ launch date was October 6th, 2021. Genesis Worlds’ total supply is 133,909,823 tokens and its circulating supply is 103,092,274 tokens. Genesis Worlds’ official message board is gamecredits.org/latest-news. The Reddit community for Genesis Worlds is https://reddit.com/r/gamecredits. The official website for Genesis Worlds is genesis.game. Genesis Worlds’ official Twitter account is @gamecredits and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Genesis Worlds Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Genesis Worlds (GENESIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Polygon platform. Genesis Worlds has a current supply of 133,873,215.91781223 with 93,055,667.04953419 in circulation. The last known price of Genesis Worlds is 0.00134776 USD and is up 0.14 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $22.78 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://genesis.game.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Genesis Worlds directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Genesis Worlds should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Genesis Worlds using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

