Dupont Capital Management Corp Sells 3,715 Shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Dupont Capital Management Corp cut its position in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 24,777 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,715 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $1,497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC raised its position in CoStar Group by 15.1% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. raised its position in CoStar Group by 0.6% in the first quarter. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. now owns 27,974 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,863,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC raised its position in CoStar Group by 0.7% in the first quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 30,689 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,044,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in CoStar Group by 46.2% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 731 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Next Century Growth Investors LLC raised its position in CoStar Group by 0.8% in the first quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 34,666 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,309,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. 95.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on CSGP. Truist Financial increased their target price on CoStar Group to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on CoStar Group from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on CoStar Group in a research report on Monday, September 12th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on CoStar Group from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on CoStar Group from $75.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CoStar Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.33.

NASDAQ CSGP opened at $73.47 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.41. CoStar Group, Inc. has a one year low of $49.00 and a one year high of $101.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.46 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 11.95 and a quick ratio of 11.95.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.07. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 16.03%. The business had revenue of $536.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $532.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CoStar Group news, Director John W. Hill sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.49, for a total value of $104,286.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,534,345.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other CoStar Group news, Director John W. Hill sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.49, for a total value of $104,286.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,534,345.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.51, for a total value of $145,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,872,773.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar COMPS, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

