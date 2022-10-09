SignalPoint Asset Management LLC Grows Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

SignalPoint Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,136 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 523 shares during the quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $920,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VZ. Rinkey Investments acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in Verizon Communications during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in Verizon Communications during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VZ has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Verizon Communications from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.00.

Verizon Communications Trading Down 2.6 %

VZ opened at $36.85 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.76 billion, a PE ratio of 7.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.81 and a 12-month high of $55.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $42.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.45.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $33.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.77 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 26.95% and a net margin of 15.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a $0.6525 dividend. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.08%. This is an increase from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 52.30%.

Verizon Communications Profile

(Get Rating)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

Featured Articles

