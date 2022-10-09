Truist Financial Corp Sells 30,930 Shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Truist Financial Corp decreased its stake in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 276,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 30,930 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $9,167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $713,000 after acquiring an additional 1,820 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 67.5% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 13,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 5,450 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 602,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,830,000 after acquiring an additional 7,349 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 17,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $651,000 after acquiring an additional 1,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 11.6% during the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 22,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $836,000 after purchasing an additional 2,289 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

Weyerhaeuser Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of WY stock opened at $28.66 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $33.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $21.22 billion, a PE ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 1.49. Weyerhaeuser has a 12-month low of $27.36 and a 12-month high of $43.04.

Weyerhaeuser Dividend Announcement

Weyerhaeuser ( NYSE:WY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.02). Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 23.10% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is 21.95%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Weyerhaeuser in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Raymond James reduced their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $45.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Bank of America cut Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. StockNews.com cut Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Weyerhaeuser currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.60.

About Weyerhaeuser

(Get Rating)

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.