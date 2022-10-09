Paradigm Financial Partners LLC Sells 5,501 Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Paradigm Financial Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) by 54.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,501 shares during the quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MAA. Norges Bank bought a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 4th quarter valued at $656,403,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,596,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,890,225,000 after buying an additional 807,830 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 532.4% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 727,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $152,347,000 after buying an additional 612,352 shares during the period. Centersquare Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 76.9% in the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 1,347,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $282,228,000 after buying an additional 585,804 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,880,764 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,650,626,000 after buying an additional 547,369 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

MAA has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $195.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $212.00 to $201.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $178.00 to $177.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $188.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “downgrade” rating on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.21.

In other news, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 1,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.27, for a total value of $252,395.85. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,953 shares in the company, valued at $3,344,105.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MAA opened at $145.24 on Friday. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $144.18 and a 1 year high of $231.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $16.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.48, a PEG ratio of 8.77 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $169.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $179.44.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by ($0.18). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 31.30% and a return on equity of 10.01%. The business had revenue of $495.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $488.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 8.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. This is a boost from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is presently 98.04%.

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

