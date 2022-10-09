Paradigm Financial Partners LLC Sells 319 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Paradigm Financial Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,343 shares of the company’s stock after selling 319 shares during the quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Baron Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 112.6% during the first quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 452.3% during the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4,085.7% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VB opened at $175.70 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $169.38 and a 1-year high of $241.06. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $190.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $191.56.

