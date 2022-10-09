Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) Shares Acquired by Paradigm Financial Partners LLC

Paradigm Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,555 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TECH. Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Bio-Techne in the 1st quarter worth $302,472,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Bio-Techne in the 4th quarter worth $190,000,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 11,267.9% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 287,268 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $124,399,000 after buying an additional 284,741 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 4,682.0% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 223,559 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $96,810,000 after buying an additional 218,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 16.3% during the first quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 734,215 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $317,944,000 after buying an additional 103,172 shares in the last quarter. 94.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director John L. Higgins sold 1,992 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.11, for a total transaction of $751,203.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,014 shares in the company, valued at $2,267,939.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Bio-Techne Price Performance

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TECH. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Bio-Techne from $500.00 to $470.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Bio-Techne in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $465.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Bio-Techne from $370.00 to $360.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. StockNews.com raised Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Stephens reduced their price objective on Bio-Techne from $500.00 to $480.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bio-Techne currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $475.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:TECH opened at $296.00 on Friday. Bio-Techne Co. has a fifty-two week low of $281.42 and a fifty-two week high of $531.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $335.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $361.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 2.64.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.02. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 24.61%. The business had revenue of $288.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $287.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bio-Techne Co. will post 7.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bio-Techne Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 29th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.34%.

About Bio-Techne

(Get Rating)

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures biological reagents used in various aspects of life science research, diagnostics, and cell and gene therapy, such as cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, small molecules, tissue culture sera, and cell selection technologies.

Featured Articles

