Paradigm Financial Partners LLC Buys 403 Shares of NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP)

Paradigm Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,035 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy Partners were worth $532,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in NextEra Energy Partners by 2.9% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,736 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC grew its position in NextEra Energy Partners by 0.9% during the first quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 20,332 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its position in NextEra Energy Partners by 2.9% during the first quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 7,125 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $594,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in NextEra Energy Partners by 4.5% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 4,758 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC grew its position in NextEra Energy Partners by 5.9% during the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,854 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. 83.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NEP has been the subject of several recent research reports. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $86.00 to $89.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $79.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $93.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.00.

NextEra Energy Partners Price Performance

NEP stock opened at $72.10 on Friday. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a one year low of $61.31 and a one year high of $88.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $81.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a PE ratio of 16.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.89.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The solar energy provider reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $2.31. NextEra Energy Partners had a net margin of 39.66% and a return on equity of 4.21%. The firm had revenue of $362.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $345.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.97) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 43.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post 4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Partners Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 4th were paid a dividend of $0.7625 per share. This is an increase from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 3rd. This represents a $3.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.23%. NextEra Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.54%.

NextEra Energy Partners Company Profile

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

Featured Articles

