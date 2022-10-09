Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Holdings Decreased by Paradigm Financial Partners LLC

Paradigm Financial Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) by 13.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,379 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 365 shares during the quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $500,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its position in Veeva Systems by 9.4% during the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,317 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Veeva Systems by 41.9% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 86,990 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,481,000 after purchasing an additional 25,702 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Veeva Systems by 102.3% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 5,158 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 2,608 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Veeva Systems by 8.1% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 102,478 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,772,000 after purchasing an additional 7,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in Veeva Systems during the second quarter valued at $816,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Price Performance

Shares of VEEV opened at $165.83 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.24, a PEG ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.84. Veeva Systems Inc. has a one year low of $152.04 and a one year high of $327.78. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $192.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $191.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Veeva Systems ( NYSE:VEEV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The technology company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $534.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $530.70 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 13.40% and a net margin of 19.67%. Veeva Systems’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Veeva Systems news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.99, for a total transaction of $46,797.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,959,575.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.27, for a total value of $1,692,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $430,961.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 260 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.99, for a total value of $46,797.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,959,575.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,260 shares of company stock valued at $3,401,497. 13.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Veeva Systems from $268.00 to $242.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Guggenheim reduced their price target on Veeva Systems to $230.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “initiates” rating on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Veeva Systems from $275.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Veeva Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $223.05.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM MyInsights, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Patients; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

