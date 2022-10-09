Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLV) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.00

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLV – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $6.87. Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund shares last traded at $6.70, with a volume of 18,271 shares changing hands.

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund Stock Performance

Get Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund alerts:

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th were paid a $0.0906 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 19th. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 16.23%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund by 48.5% during the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 24,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 44,305 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 1,277 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 46,100 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund by 128.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,566 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 2,566 shares in the last quarter.

About Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners L.P. The fund primarily invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.