Eagle Plains Resources (CVE:EPL) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.16

Eagle Plains Resources Ltd. (CVE:EPL – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.16 and traded as high as C$0.17. Eagle Plains Resources shares last traded at C$0.17, with a volume of 2,500 shares.

Eagle Plains Resources Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.63 and a quick ratio of 3.62. The company has a market cap of C$18.77 million and a PE ratio of 17.00.

About Eagle Plains Resources

Eagle Plains Resources Ltd., a junior resource company, acquires, explores for, and develops mineral resource properties in Western Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, uranium, copper, molybdenum, lead, zinc, gypsum, and rare earth mineral projects, 8 of which are under option agreements with third parties in British Columbia, Yukon, the Northwest Territories, and Saskatchewan.

