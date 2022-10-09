Canagold Resources (TSE:CCM) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.26

Canagold Resources Ltd. (TSE:CCM – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.26 and traded as high as C$0.28. Canagold Resources shares last traded at C$0.28, with a volume of 7,550 shares traded.

Canagold Resources Trading Up 1.9 %

The firm has a market capitalization of C$23.80 million and a PE ratio of -9.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.26 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.30.

Canagold Resources (TSE:CCM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The mining company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.

Canagold Resources Company Profile

Canagold Resources Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal properties in the United States and Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. Its flagship property is its 100% interest in the New Polaris gold mine project that consist of 61 mineral claims and 1 grid claim covering an area of approximately 2,956 acres located at Tulsequah River Valley.

