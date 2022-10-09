NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY – Get Rating) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.11. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $0.10, with a volume of 2,739,535 shares.
The company has a market capitalization of $5.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 3.47.
NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.05 million during the quarter. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 67.65% and a negative net margin of 96.77%. As a group, analysts forecast that NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A hedge fund recently raised its stake in NovaBay Pharmaceuticals stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY – Get Rating) by 103.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 409,544 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 208,322 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.78% of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals worth $102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.64% of the company’s stock.
NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and sells eyecare and skincare products in the United States and internationally. It offers Avenova, a solution for removing foreign materials, including microorganisms and debris from skin around the eye, such as the eyelid; and wound care products under the NeutroPhase and PhaseOne brands.
