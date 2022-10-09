Country Club Bank GFN Acquires 1,076 Shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Country Club Bank GFN boosted its holdings in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,281 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,076 shares during the period. Country Club Bank GFN’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in Henry Schein by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 143,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,029,000 after buying an additional 13,993 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Henry Schein by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 23,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,833,000 after buying an additional 3,662 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in Henry Schein in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Cypress Capital Group bought a new position in Henry Schein in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new position in Henry Schein in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. 94.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HSIC stock opened at $67.55 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $9.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.78. Henry Schein, Inc. has a one year low of $65.52 and a one year high of $92.68.

Henry Schein ( NASDAQ:HSIC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 5.11%. Henry Schein’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Henry Schein declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, August 18th that allows the company to repurchase $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HSIC. StockNews.com lowered Henry Schein from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Henry Schein from $96.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 26th. UBS Group raised Henry Schein from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Henry Schein from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Barrington Research decreased their price objective on Henry Schein from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.67.

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

