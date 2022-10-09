OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.46

OpGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPGN – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.46 and traded as low as $0.24. OpGen shares last traded at $0.25, with a volume of 401,054 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on OPGN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on OpGen in a research note on Saturday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Alliance Global Partners cut OpGen to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th.

OpGen Stock Down 6.1 %

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market cap of $12.15 million, a PE ratio of -0.32 and a beta of -0.15.

Institutional Trading of OpGen

OpGen ( NASDAQ:OPGN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The medical research company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $0.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.00 million. OpGen had a negative return on equity of 70.99% and a negative net margin of 624.26%. Analysts expect that OpGen, Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in OpGen stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of OpGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPGN – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 97,810 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned 0.21% of OpGen as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 7.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About OpGen

OpGen, Inc, a precision medicine company, engages in developing and commercializing molecular microbiology solutions in the United States and internationally. Its product portfolio includes Acuitas AMR Gene Panel, an in vitro diagnostic (IVD) test for the detection and identification of various bacterial nucleic acids and genetic determinants of antimicrobial resistance (AMR) from bacterial colonies isolated from any specimen, as well as Curetis CE-IVD-marked polymerase chain reaction-based SARS-CoV-2 test kits.

