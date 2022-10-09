Trilogy Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.00

Trilogy Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ – Get Rating) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.69. Trilogy Metals shares last traded at $0.68, with a volume of 51,975 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TMQ has been the topic of a number of research reports. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of Trilogy Metals from C$2.50 to C$1.75 in a report on Monday, June 13th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Trilogy Metals from C$3.00 to C$2.25 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Trilogy Metals from C$1.30 to C$1.15 in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Trilogy Metals from C$2.50 to C$1.50 in a report on Thursday, September 22nd.

Get Trilogy Metals alerts:

Trilogy Metals Trading Down 2.5 %

Trilogy Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 6th. The mining company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.02). On average, analysts expect that Trilogy Metals Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Trilogy Metals

About Trilogy Metals

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMQ. TSP Capital Management Group LLC grew its position in Trilogy Metals by 1.0% in the second quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 3,867,500 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,926,000 after acquiring an additional 37,500 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Trilogy Metals in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Trilogy Metals during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trilogy Metals during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. 19.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Trilogy Metals Inc, a base metals exploration company, explores for and develops mineral properties in the United States. It principally holds interests in the Upper Kobuk mineral projects that include the Arctic, which contains polymetallic volcanogenic massive sulfide deposits; and Bornite that contains carbonate-hosted copper – cobalt deposits covering an area of approximately 426,690 acres located in the Ambler mining district in Northwest Alaska.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Trilogy Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trilogy Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.