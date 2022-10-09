Trilogy Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.00

Trilogy Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ – Get Rating) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.69. Trilogy Metals shares last traded at $0.68, with a volume of 51,975 shares traded.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
TMQ has been the topic of a number of research reports. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of Trilogy Metals from C$2.50 to C$1.75 in a report on Monday, June 13th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Trilogy Metals from C$3.00 to C$2.25 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Trilogy Metals from C$1.30 to C$1.15 in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Trilogy Metals from C$2.50 to C$1.50 in a report on Thursday, September 22nd.
Trilogy Metals Trading Down 2.5 %
Trilogy Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 6th. The mining company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.02). On average, analysts expect that Trilogy Metals Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Trilogy Metals
About Trilogy Metals
Trilogy Metals Inc, a base metals exploration company, explores for and develops mineral properties in the United States. It principally holds interests in the Upper Kobuk mineral projects that include the Arctic, which contains polymetallic volcanogenic massive sulfide deposits; and Bornite that contains carbonate-hosted copper – cobalt deposits covering an area of approximately 426,690 acres located in the Ambler mining district in Northwest Alaska.
Further Reading
