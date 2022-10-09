WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $15.60-$16.40 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $15.98. The company issued revenue guidance of $21.13 billion-$21.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $21.27 billion.

WESCO International Stock Performance

WESCO International stock opened at $124.35 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $131.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a PE ratio of 10.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 2.04. WESCO International has a 1-year low of $99.00 and a 1-year high of $147.05.

Get WESCO International alerts:

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported $4.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.88 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.31 billion. WESCO International had a net margin of 3.45% and a return on equity of 19.32%. WESCO International’s revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.64 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that WESCO International will post 16.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Transactions at WESCO International

A number of analysts recently weighed in on WCC shares. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of WESCO International from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of WESCO International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $166.25.

In related news, major shareholder Equity Investors Vii L. Green purchased 370,239 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $129.92 per share, with a total value of $48,101,450.88. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 3,287,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $427,152,664.96. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other WESCO International news, major shareholder Equity Investors Vii L. Green bought 9,941 shares of WESCO International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $114.78 per share, with a total value of $1,141,027.98. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 3,470,265 shares in the company, valued at $398,317,016.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Equity Investors Vii L. Green bought 370,239 shares of WESCO International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $129.92 per share, for a total transaction of $48,101,450.88. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 3,287,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $427,152,664.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 577,337 shares of company stock valued at $73,704,661 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WESCO International

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WCC. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in WESCO International by 55.8% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 23,551 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,065,000 after buying an additional 8,430 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in WESCO International by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 55,479 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,220,000 after buying an additional 2,304 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in WESCO International by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 82,766 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,864,000 after buying an additional 18,860 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in WESCO International by 35.2% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,212 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 837 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.10% of the company’s stock.

About WESCO International

(Get Rating)

WESCO International, Inc provides business-to-business distribution, logistics services, and supply chain solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Electrical & Electronic Solutions (EES), Communications & Security Solutions (CSS), and Utility and Broadband Solutions (UBS).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for WESCO International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WESCO International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.