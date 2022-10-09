Country Club Bank GFN Buys 4,910 Shares of Invesco China Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CQQQ)

Country Club Bank GFN lifted its stake in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CQQQ – Get Rating) by 69.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,978 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,910 shares during the quarter. Country Club Bank GFN owned 0.05% of Invesco China Technology ETF worth $604,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GFG Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. GFG Capital LLC now owns 243,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF by 49.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 140,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,599,000 after purchasing an additional 46,640 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 63,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,971,000 after purchasing an additional 7,588 shares during the last quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Invesco China Technology ETF by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC now owns 63,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,964,000 after acquiring an additional 8,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Invesco China Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,395,000.

Invesco China Technology ETF Price Performance

CQQQ opened at $36.97 on Friday. Invesco China Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.07 and a fifty-two week high of $73.20. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $42.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.73.

Invesco China Technology ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim China Technology ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore China Technology ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance, before the Fund’s fees and expenses, of an equity index called the AlphaShares China Technology Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 80% of its total assets in common stock, American depositary receipts (ADRs), American depositary shares (ADSs), global depositary receipts (GDRs) and international depositary receipts (IDRs) that comprise the Index and depositary receipts or shares representing common stocks included in the Index (or underlying securities representing ADRs, ADSs, GDRs and IDRs included in the Index).

