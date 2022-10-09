G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) Updates Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.80-$1.90 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.15. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.07 billion-$1.07 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.11 billion. G-III Apparel Group also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $3.60-$3.70 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays decreased their target price on G-III Apparel Group from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 9th. CL King reduced their price objective on G-III Apparel Group from $45.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on G-III Apparel Group from $31.00 to $22.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on G-III Apparel Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued an overweight rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut G-III Apparel Group from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $25.00.

Get G-III Apparel Group alerts:

G-III Apparel Group Trading Down 2.8 %

NASDAQ:GIII opened at $15.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $754.14 million, a P/E ratio of 3.53, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.82. G-III Apparel Group has a 12-month low of $14.37 and a 12-month high of $33.40.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

G-III Apparel Group ( NASDAQ:GIII Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The textile maker reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $605.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $592.53 million. G-III Apparel Group had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 13.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that G-III Apparel Group will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GIII. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in G-III Apparel Group during the first quarter worth $2,199,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in G-III Apparel Group during the first quarter worth $712,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in G-III Apparel Group by 4.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 43,549 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,930 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in G-III Apparel Group during the first quarter worth $298,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in G-III Apparel Group by 55.1% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 24,443 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $661,000 after acquiring an additional 8,687 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.68% of the company’s stock.

About G-III Apparel Group

(Get Rating)

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for G-III Apparel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for G-III Apparel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.