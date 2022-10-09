Country Club Bank GFN Increases Stock Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Country Club Bank GFN lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,819 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 59 shares during the quarter. Country Club Bank GFN’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,519,307 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,603,704,000 after purchasing an additional 457,262 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 0.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,660,811 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,043,033,000 after purchasing an additional 122,151 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 2.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,182,214 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,580,170,000 after purchasing an additional 347,468 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 0.3% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,687,380 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,922,569,000 after purchasing an additional 28,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edgewood Management LLC raised its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 20.3% in the first quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 8,902,682 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,685,761,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504,353 shares in the last quarter. 82.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ISRG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $243.00 to $237.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $210.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $319.00 to $273.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $263.47.

Insider Transactions at Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical Trading Down 4.6 %

In other news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 6,375 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.76, for a total value of $1,343,595.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,365,570.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Intuitive Surgical news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 6,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.76, for a total value of $1,343,595.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,365,570.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 79,412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.30, for a total value of $17,176,815.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,811,494.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 101,162 shares of company stock valued at $22,062,916 in the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $188.68 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.01, a P/E/G ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $213.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $226.79. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $184.94 and a 12 month high of $369.69.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 24.05% and a return on equity of 12.04%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.42 EPS. Analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.