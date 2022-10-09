Annex Advisory Services LLC Cuts Position in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

Annex Advisory Services LLC trimmed its holdings in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Get Rating) by 13.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,332 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Assurant were worth $1,430,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Savant Capital LLC grew its stake in Assurant by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 2,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Assurant by 197.2% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Assurant by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 438,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,645,000 after purchasing an additional 6,675 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Assurant during the 1st quarter worth about $425,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Assurant by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. 84.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Assurant Price Performance

AIZ opened at $147.69 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $158.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $171.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. Assurant, Inc. has a 1 year low of $144.18 and a 1 year high of $194.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.86 billion, a PE ratio of 7.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.58.

Assurant Dividend Announcement

Assurant ( NYSE:AIZ Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.21 by ($0.26). Assurant had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 11.80%. The company had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.99 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Assurant, Inc. will post 12.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 19th. Investors of record on Monday, August 29th were given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 26th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.26%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AIZ has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Assurant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler cut shares of Assurant from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $205.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, June 24th.

Assurant Profile

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides lifestyle and housing solutions that support, protect, and connect consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service products and related services for mobile devices, consumer electronics, and appliances; vehicle protection and related services; and credit protection and other insurance products.

