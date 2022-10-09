Annex Advisory Services LLC Buys 641 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,547 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $1,314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SPDW. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 18,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. NBT Bank N A NY boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 132,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,553,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 12,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC now owns 55,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,909,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

SPDW opened at $26.25 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.32. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 1 year low of $25.51 and a 1 year high of $38.03.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.